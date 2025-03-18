Paul Nicholls firms up Randox Grand National plans including jockey bookings

Paul Nicholls has firmed up his Randox Grand National plans including his jockeys for the Aintree feature on Saturday April 5.
The Ditcheat handler landed Cheltenham Festival glory with Caldwell Potter last week and he has had the National earmarked for a handful of his squad for most of the season.
On the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Tuesday he said: “They’re in a good place at the moment and I’m happy with them all.
“Kandoo Kid has come on for his prep race at Newbury. James Reveley is going to ride Bravemansgame, he had a sit on him last week, and Bryony Frost rides Stay Away Fay.
“Harry Skelton rides Threeunderthrufive, Freddie Gingell is on Hitman and Harry [Cobden] is on Kandoo Kid.
“[Kandoo Kid] is a Coral Gold Cup winner, he’s got a nice weight and we’ve trained him for the race.
“It was my plan since he ran in the Topham last year. He’s run around there and Coral Gold Cup winners have a good record in the race.
“Threeunderthrufive is a good solid stayer, has good form. I still don’t think he’s the best handicapped in the world.
“Bravemansgame, he’s a class horse, King George winner, if he took to it he could be really interesting.
“Stay Away Fay, it’s the first time he’s finished in four runs [when 11th in the Ultima at Cheltenham].
“He missed the break, was always on the back foot, but he had a nice run round and jumped very well. That would’ve brought him on a lot and I had to run there as it was the only chance I had to get him qualified.
“It wasn’t the perfect race for him but he ran okay and that should’ve put him right for Aintree.”
Nicholls will be targeting Aintree as has been his policy in recent years and he’s looking forward to the meeting as a whole.
“Pic d’Orhy took a while to get over Ascot and he’s not going to run. He’s going to run at Sandown on the last day to give us time.
“Rubaud’s ready to go, Regent Stroll’s ready to go, Kalif du Berlais is ready to go and lots of other horses as well, so we’ll have a big team for Aintree. Stage Star goes as well.
“Obviously I’m hoping to run Caldwell Potter again as well. I'm quite keen to run him over three miles if the ground isn't too soft at Aintree."
