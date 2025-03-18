Paul Nicholls firms up Randox Grand National plans including jockey bookings

The Ditcheat handler landed Cheltenham Festival glory with Caldwell Potter last week and he has had the National earmarked for a handful of his squad for most of the season.

On the Nick Luck Daily Podcast on Tuesday he said: “They’re in a good place at the moment and I’m happy with them all.

“Kandoo Kid has come on for his prep race at Newbury. James Reveley is going to ride Bravemansgame, he had a sit on him last week, and Bryony Frost rides Stay Away Fay.

“Harry Skelton rides Threeunderthrufive, Freddie Gingell is on Hitman and Harry [Cobden] is on Kandoo Kid.

“[Kandoo Kid] is a Coral Gold Cup winner, he’s got a nice weight and we’ve trained him for the race.

“It was my plan since he ran in the Topham last year. He’s run around there and Coral Gold Cup winners have a good record in the race.

“Threeunderthrufive is a good solid stayer, has good form. I still don’t think he’s the best handicapped in the world.