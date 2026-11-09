Paul Nicholls equals Martin Pipe record for training most UK winners

His Ditcheat base was rapidly developing into one of the biggest in the country with firepower to match; See More Business’ 1997 King George VI Chase the first of six victories in the Kempton Boxing Day showpiece.

Nicholls soon built momentum, breaking into the top ten in the trainers’ championship in his fourth season and saddling a first Grade One winner with See More Indians in the 1993 Feltham Novices’ Chase at Kempton.

He sent out his first runner, from an eight-horse yard in Somerset, when Southover Lad ran at Chepstow on November 2 1991 and his first winner came less than a month later via Olveston, part-owned by his parents, at Hereford.

It's the latest achievement in the 64-year-old's remarkable career which started after he called time on his days as a jockey.

After Quebecois could finish only fifth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup it looked like the wait might go on for Nicholls, but he is now level with Pipe on 3,930 after Fasol's win.

All eyes now are on when Nicholls will have the record out on his own - and he could do it on Sunday at Cheltenham with Pourquoi Pas Papa running in the WKD Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (13:25).

And now Nicholls is the joint most successful trainer in UK jumps racing history having equalled the mark set by another legendary trainer with whom he had a fierce rivalry for several years.

In recent seasons he has been hit by the loss of a number of big owners and their star horses but has some exciting young horses in the yard this year and is determined to restore the stable to former glories.

Paul Barber was Nicholls’ mentor and a close ally until his death in 2022. Head lad Clifford Baker continues to be a key cog in the Ditcheat wheel while Ruby Walsh and Harry Cobden both enjoyed successful stints as stable jockey.

He won the 2012 Grand National with Neptune Collonges, saddled a personal best 176 winners in the 2020-2021 campaign and secured the last of his titles two seasons later.

Flagship Uberalles in the 1999 Arkle was a first Cheltenham Festival winner, he secured the first of 14 trainers’ titles in 2005-2006 and was about to enjoy the golden years of his career with the likes of Kauto Star, Denman, Big Buck’s and Master Minded carrying all before them.

Nicholls, who celebrated the feat with a gin and tonic, said: “It is phenomenal. It has been a bit frustrating, as with the weather the way it is, we have run no where near the horses we would have liked to.

"We have been a bit selective, and this last week a few have been hitting the crossbar, like Sans Bruit and Paddy De Pole. It was always going to happen one day, but I’m not sure I was going to rely on Fasol too much, but he did it, so that was good, it was about time he won.

"It reflects well on the whole team. I know Paul Barber would be mighty proud, as he backed me in the first place. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be where I am now.

“It is a huge number of winners, and you don’t really reflect on how many it is until you are getting close to a record. Hopefully we can break it in the next few days and add plenty more to it.

"We watched Fasol’s race in the end. Max (McNeill) said come down to the Arkle Bar and have a drink down there.

"We went down there to have a drink, and we thought Fasol is running, so we had that on the phone, and we were talking to people, and we then roared the place down. It was brilliant.

“I turned up in Ditcheat with eight horses in 1991, and we have just built it up from there. We had hardly any facilities, but we have built up a great set up, and a great place. It just works really well, and it reflects well on the whole team, and I hope people don’t forget that.

“As you get older everyone tries to pension you off a little bit. They say he has been there and done it, and he is not so worried anymore, but I can assure you that I am as keen as ever. We have got some lovely young horses that I have got to be patient with and wait for the future. I love the game as much as ever and we will keep cracking on.

“If we can break the record tomorrow at Cheltenham with Pourquoi Pas Papa, but things don’t get written like that.

"We will have that winner some time though, and we will keep adding to it, and hopefully there will be over four thousand winners one day.

"It is a great thing to do. It just reflects well on the team, and I've always said it is team Ditcheat.

"It is my business, and I'm at the top, but you are only as good as the team around you, and I'm lucky over all these years I've had a great team around me."