Wednesday is a big day for Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls. Check out his thoughts on the full Cheltenham team.

For more exclusive Paul Nicholls content visit https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/

13:30 Stage Star He has won all his three races this season and has looked better each time. His record speaks for itself, he is in good shape, we still don’t know how good he is and I’m looking forward to seeing how he gets on against the hot favourite Sir Gerhard. Stage Star has a great attitude, stays well, and will not mind if the forecast rain turns the ground soft. 14:10 Bravemansgame He has been superb this season, winning four out of four over fences and his jumping has been electric from day one. We’ve set him some stiff tasks against experienced horses but he has answered every question, has loads of class, jumps for fun and looks tailor made for the King George V1 Chase at Kempton next Christmas. Bravemansgame doesn’t take a lot of training and has improved as I expected for his latest victory at Newbury last month. Crucially he is a much stronger horse this year and he returns to Cheltenham in top order. I’m confident of a big show from Bravemansgame who handles soft ground.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Day Two Best Bets

14:10 Threeunderthrufive He is progressive, has won his last four races over fences, stays very well, jumps soundly and is tough and genuine. It’s fair to say he has quite a bit to find on form with Bravemansgame but he keeps on winning and soft ground would certainly help his cause because he keeps galloping all day. Long term he looks an ideal candidate for the Coral Welsh National. 14:50 McFabulous He was going over fences this season but an accident in the autumn meant that he couldn’t run until Christmas so he is staying over hurdles for the time being. The Coral looked the obvious target after he didn’t stay three miles in the Cleeve Hurdle at this track at the end of January. This shorter trip is perfect for McFabulous who worked beautifully on an away day at Wincanton recently. I’m hopeful that he can be competitive off a handicap mark of 150. 15:30 Politologue This is the last season for Politologue who is a legend and has been a pleasure to train over the years. He’s won the Tingle Creek twice, was successful in this race two years ago and was in the form of his life twelve months ago until a nosebleed forced us to withdraw him at the last moment. He is a year older now and this looks a hotter race but I’ve kept him fresh and he is in good form after a spin round Wincanton last week. It wouldn’t surprise me one bit to see him outrun his odds.

16:50 I’ll Ridoto I run two in this with Harry Cobden on Il Ridoto and Bryony Frost on Thyme White. Il Ridoto has found life tougher after winning impressively at Newbury in November. Last time at Lingfield there was no pace and it didn’t suit him making the running. What he needs is a flat out, end to end gallop which he is likely to get and soft ground would definitely be a bonus for him. 16:50 Thyme White He just needed his first run of the season after a wind op and I was thrilled with the way he jumped when he finished second to Amarillo Sky at Wincanton. After a blip at Ascot where he spooked and unseated Harry Cobden he bounced back with a highly impressive win at Doncaster ridden by Bryony Frost. He jumped brilliantly that day and dotted up. That saw him raised to a mark of 142 so I’ve deliberately not run him since then to protect his rating. He continues to please at home and did a sparkling piece of work at Wincanton last week. Thyme White is 8lbs better off with Amarillo Sky but I’d have preferred drier ground for him.