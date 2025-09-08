Paul Nicholls: Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby ideal for Stage Star

Paul Nicholls believes the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby is the "perfect2 race for Stage Star to regain the winning thread.
For the first time in his career Stage Star ended a season without registering a victory after tasting defeat in all four of his starts last term.
After beating only one rival home in the Virgin Bet Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree the Fame And Glory gelding failed to fare much better when finishing down the field in the Nyetimber December Gold Cup at Cheltenham.
However, he fared better when filling the runner’s up spot over an extended three-miles in the Grade Two Betfair Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham before ending the campaign with a third in the Grade One Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase at Aintree.
And with those two efforts still fresh in his mind Nicholls is confident Stage Star can get back on track by registering a first success in almost two years in the Grade Two prize at the West Yorkshire venue on November 1.
He said: “Stage Star has been a grand horse. He has won a Challow Hurdle, a Turners Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and a Paddy Power Gold Cup.
“Last season was a bit tough and he was in no man’s land a little bit. He had a high handicap mark and we had to run in better races.
“I wanted to run him over a trip so we did in the Cotswold Chase, and he ran very well, when he finished second giving four pounds to L’Homme Presse.
“We gave him one more after that over three miles one furlong at Aintree, and again he ran very well.
“We will be staying over three miles, but he needs to go left handed, which is a bit frustrating. The obvious race for him is the Charlie Hall at Wetherby and we will have him ready for that.
“He still has a huge amount of ability and a Grade Two race like the Charlie Hall will be perfect for him."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.