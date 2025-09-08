Paul Nicholls: Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby ideal for Stage Star

Paul Nicholls believes the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby is the "perfect2 race for Stage Star to regain the winning thread.

For the first time in his career Stage Star ended a season without registering a victory after tasting defeat in all four of his starts last term. After beating only one rival home in the Virgin Bet Old Roan Limited Handicap Chase at Aintree the Fame And Glory gelding failed to fare much better when finishing down the field in the Nyetimber December Gold Cup at Cheltenham. However, he fared better when filling the runner’s up spot over an extended three-miles in the Grade Two Betfair Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham before ending the campaign with a third in the Grade One Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase at Aintree. And with those two efforts still fresh in his mind Nicholls is confident Stage Star can get back on track by registering a first success in almost two years in the Grade Two prize at the West Yorkshire venue on November 1.