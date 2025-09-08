Paul Nicholls big guns Caldwell Potter and Kalif Du Berlais gearing up for return

Dual Grade One winner Caldwell Potter could bid to follow in the hoofprints of several of his past and present stablemates by kick-starting his campaign at Newton Abbot next month in the Weatherbys Intermediate Chase.
Trainer Paul Nicholls has earmarked the two miles, five furlong contest on October 18, which he has won with the likes of Grade One winners Bravemansgame, Frodon and Pic D’Orhy, as a potential starting point for the seven-year-old.
After making a winning stable debut for Nicholls at Carlisle the Martaline gelding suffered two short price defeats before bouncing back with a front-running victory in the Grade Two Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.
Caldwell Potter successfully backed that up on his return to Grade One company in the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree, to fuel hopes of another profitable campaign.
Speaking at his Owners' Open Day, Nicholls said: “He was an interesting horse last season. John Hales bought him for plenty of money and got all his mates involved in him.
“We had plenty of stick for giving plenty of money for him, but he is one of only two horses to win at the Cheltenham Festival then at Aintree afterwards last season.
“He started off the season winning at Carlisle, then he was third at Cheltenham in what turned out to be a really good race and he was then second at Windsor over two miles. We decided to step him up in trip, and he made all to win the novices’ handicap chase at Cheltenham, then he won the Grade One over three miles at Aintree.
“If we have plenty of rain he could well start in the Intermediate Chase at Newton Abbot for the race we have won with Bravemansgame, Frodon and Pic D’Orhy. If the ground is right then we will go.
“It has just taken us a while to get to know him, but he is going very nicely and I think he is a really exciting horse for the season.”
And while Nicholls believes Caldwell Potter has the potential to develop into a Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup contender at some point he has outlined some lucrative targets this side of Christmas his rising star could take aim at.
Nicholls added: “We could go for the Paddy Power Gold Cup, or even something like the Betfair Chase. His feet were problematic last year, but we have got on top of that now. If we can keep that right it might just open up a few more avenues.
“He has some new stick on shoes now, rather than ones that are conventionally nailed on, and they have transformed him.
“I think he can be a Gold Cup horse. I’m not necessarily saying this season but in time he could and I’ve never seen him look better than he does now."
Kalif Du Berlais was another last sighted tasting Grade One glory at the Merseyside venue when winning the Rosconn Group Maghull Novices’ Chase.
And while Nicholls hopes the five-year-old can develop into a contender for the BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase, he has earmarked the BetMGM Haldon Gold Cup at Exeter on November 7th as potential first port of call.
He added: “He has won six of his nine starts, three over hurdles and three over fences, and he is only five. He had a fantastic season on his first over fences.
“He would have won at Carlisle, but fell at the last, on his chase debut. He then won at Newbury and Cheltenham on New Year’s Day. The only error was when we ran him over two and a half miles in heavy ground at Sandown in the spring.
“We left him until Aintree and he won the two mile Grade One novice chase that day. He made all and won well. He is a proper big horse and for a five-year-old he is really forward.
“We may well start him off in the Haldon Gold Cup and then see if we are good enough to run in the Tingle Creek.
“If we could get him to be a Champion Chaser that would be great. He is on the bottom rung of the ladder, and he has got to work upwards, but he might well do.”
King George option for Pic D'Orhy
As for Nicholls other Grade One winner from last season, Pic D’Orhy, a bid to secure a third consecutive success in the Grade Two 1965 Chase at Ascot beckons ahead of a potential first outing over three miles in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.
Nicholls said: “He has been one of the stars of the show for us for the last few seasons. He has won three Grade Ones and has been a fantastic horse.
“He won the Grade One Ascot Chase for the second time last season. He only had one blip when he made a mistake at Sandown Park at the end of last season. He is a real tough, and genuine, horse.
“His chasing career wasn’t that easy to start with as he used to miss a fence or two being a bit enthusiastic, but he has got the hang of it now.
“He loves going around Ascot, and places like that. He would be on the fringe of being a King George horse and I will have that discussion with Johnny (de la Hey, owner) in the autumn.
“He will probably start off at Ascot in the race that he goes well and we will make another plan afterwards.”
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.