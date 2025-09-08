Paul Nicholls big guns Caldwell Potter and Kalif Du Berlais gearing up for return

Trainer Paul Nicholls has earmarked the two miles, five furlong contest on October 18, which he has won with the likes of Grade One winners Bravemansgame, Frodon and Pic D’Orhy, as a potential starting point for the seven-year-old.

After making a winning stable debut for Nicholls at Carlisle the Martaline gelding suffered two short price defeats before bouncing back with a front-running victory in the Grade Two Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

Caldwell Potter successfully backed that up on his return to Grade One company in the Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree, to fuel hopes of another profitable campaign.

Speaking at his Owners' Open Day, Nicholls said: “He was an interesting horse last season. John Hales bought him for plenty of money and got all his mates involved in him.

“We had plenty of stick for giving plenty of money for him, but he is one of only two horses to win at the Cheltenham Festival then at Aintree afterwards last season.

“He started off the season winning at Carlisle, then he was third at Cheltenham in what turned out to be a really good race and he was then second at Windsor over two miles. We decided to step him up in trip, and he made all to win the novices’ handicap chase at Cheltenham, then he won the Grade One over three miles at Aintree.

“If we have plenty of rain he could well start in the Intermediate Chase at Newton Abbot for the race we have won with Bravemansgame, Frodon and Pic D’Orhy. If the ground is right then we will go.

“It has just taken us a while to get to know him, but he is going very nicely and I think he is a really exciting horse for the season.”

And while Nicholls believes Caldwell Potter has the potential to develop into a Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup contender at some point he has outlined some lucrative targets this side of Christmas his rising star could take aim at.

Nicholls added: “We could go for the Paddy Power Gold Cup, or even something like the Betfair Chase. His feet were problematic last year, but we have got on top of that now. If we can keep that right it might just open up a few more avenues.

“He has some new stick on shoes now, rather than ones that are conventionally nailed on, and they have transformed him.

“I think he can be a Gold Cup horse. I’m not necessarily saying this season but in time he could and I’ve never seen him look better than he does now."