Paul Nicholls announces retirement of chasing star Frodon

Frodon, winner of 19 races under Rules including the King George VI Chase and Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham, has been retired.
The 11-year-old son of Nickname has built up an incredible association with jockey Bryony Frost over the years but the pair were last seen finishing a distant fifth behind Hewick in this year's King George on Boxing Day.
Trainer Paul Nicholls told Betfair: "He ran a good solid race at Kempton but we've taken the decision to retire him.
"We're not going to ask him to run again, he's been a fantastic horse winning King Georges, Ryanairs, Festival handicaps and so many different races since he was a three-year-old.
"He's going to have a wonderful home along with Black Corton down with Bryony on Exmoor, I'm sure he'll have a lot of fun. But that's the last we've seen Frodon run, and what a wonderful horse he's been - I wouldn't mind a few more like him."
Full story to follow...
