Paul Nicholls announces retirement of chasing star Frodon

The 11-year-old son of Nickname has built up an incredible association with jockey Bryony Frost over the years but the pair were last seen finishing a distant fifth behind Hewick in this year's King George on Boxing Day.

Trainer Paul Nicholls told Betfair: "He ran a good solid race at Kempton but we've taken the decision to retire him.

"We're not going to ask him to run again, he's been a fantastic horse winning King Georges, Ryanairs, Festival handicaps and so many different races since he was a three-year-old.

"He's going to have a wonderful home along with Black Corton down with Bryony on Exmoor, I'm sure he'll have a lot of fun. But that's the last we've seen Frodon run, and what a wonderful horse he's been - I wouldn't mind a few more like him."

Full story to follow...