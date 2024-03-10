Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore on their Cheltenham Festival chances

Betfair ambassadors Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore guides you through their chances at the Cheltenham Festival.
Betfair launched its one-of-a-kind charity initiative, the ‘Rachael Blackmore - Serial Winners Fund’, to benefit both the Injured Jockey Fund and the Irish Injured Jockeys on Betfair Chase Day last November.
They kicked-off the fund with an initial £100,000 donation and add a further £5,000 every time Blackmore rides a winner. The fund currently stands at £180,000 and is expected to reach £250,000 by Grand National Day, Saturday April 13, when the fund will draw to a close.
Cheltenham is such a special place that Betfair will double its £5,000 donation to £10,000 for every winner Rachael rides at the Festival.
Slade Steel runs in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle instead of in the Gallagher. Before I rode him in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle over two miles at the Dublin Racing Festival, I would have said that he would have been better in the longer race. But he was sharp at Leopardstown, I don’t think that the two-mile trip will be an issue for him.
Obviously this is a very good race, it’s a Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and it’s very competitive, but I think that he is bang there with his chance. He’s a horse we’ve always held in high regard and soft ground won’t be an issue for him. We’re hoping for a big run.
I’m really looking forward to riding Quilixios in the Arkle. We were very happy with his run at Naas last time, dropped back down to two miles. His jumping was good and he won well.
This is a very competitive Arkle, but Quilixios is a Triumph Hurdle winner, he has a touch of class and he won his only race at the track. I think that he can run a really big race.
Eklat De Rire has had his issues, but he put up a much improved performance last time at Fairyhouse. Only two of us finished in the end, but his jumping was good and he kept on well.
Unfortunately he unseated me in the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at Cheltenham three years ago when we thought that he would run a big race. He is 10 now, but the handicapper has given him a chance. He goes into the race in good form, he should enjoy the ground and I hope that he can go well.
This is very competitive again, Lossiemouth is last year’s Triumph Hurdle winner and she looked impressive at Cheltenham on her return this season, but Telmesomethinggirl goes there with a live chance.
She won the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2021 and she was unlucky to be brought down at the second last flight in the Mares’ Hurdle the following year when she was travelling well. She was chasing last season, but she has improved with each of her runs this season back over hurdles.
She ran really well last time in the Grade 3 Limestone Lad Hurdle at Naas, and I hope that she can run a big race.
A classy recruit from the flat in France, he is progressive and unbeaten in three starts over hurdles since joining us. He’s done everything right so far and has an entry in the Triumph Hurdle on Friday but runs instead in this handicap off a mark of 134. It will not be easy for him off top weight of 11st 12lbs but this is a bit like a limited handicap with the bottom ones on 10st 12lbs and Liari is a big, strong, improving horse and hopefully has an each way chance.
