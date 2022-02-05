Blue Lord (5/2) took advantage of a final fence mistake from Riviere D'etel (2/1 favourite) to win the Patrick Ward & Co Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Chase.
The winner was completing a Grade One Leopardstown treble for Willie Mullins through the first three races but was still a length adrift of his strong-travelling rival going to the last.
However Riviere D'etel hit it hard and Paul Townend took advantage, sending Blue Lord two lengths clear.
He needed that advantage as the runner-up rallied strongly and was only half-a-length adrift at the line.
"It was a good performance in a tough race with no hiding place. There was plenty of pace up front and he jumped well throughout," said the winning trainer.
"Once he got him running going to the last I thought it was a case of just jumping that well. I couldn't fault him, I'm happy enough. Paul said he just idled in front and between the wind and the crowd you can see him looking around."
Michael Shinners of Sky Bet said: "Blue Lord made it three from three over fences with a gutsy performance. He remains 5/2 favourite for the Sporting Life Arkle with Rivière D’Etel 7/2."