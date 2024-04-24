Sporting Life
The Real Whacker leads over the last in the Brown Advisory
The Real Whacker in action

Patrick Neville eager to take Oaksey test with The Real Whacker

By Ashley Iveson
14:30 · WED April 24, 2024

Patrick Neville is optimistic The Real Whacker can end his season on a high in the bet365 Oaksey Chase at Sandown on Saturday.

After rounding off an unbeaten novice campaign over fences with a thrilling Cheltenham Festival success over five-time Grade One winner Gerri Colombe, the current term has not gone entirely to plan for the North Yorkshire-based Irishman’s stable star.

The Real Whacker struck into himself when pulled up on his reappearance in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham in November and while he performed better when fourth in the King George and when filling the runner-up spot in the Cotswold Chase, he again failed to finish in the Gold Cup last month.

Neville feels the testing conditions at Prestbury Park were to blame for the eight-year-old’s below-par performance and he is confident he can bounce back when he steps down in trip and class for this weekend’s two-mile-six-furlong Grade Two.

“He’s in great form and the ground is good. It’s the first time I’ve seen good ground in a long time, so we’re looking forward to it,” said the trainer.

“He’s in good nick so hopefully he’ll get back on track. He came back from Cheltenham fine, the ground was heavy and he doesn’t act on that ground and that’s it. We kind of knew before we started, but we just took a chance with it being the Gold Cup.

“He ran well only he was caught out by the ground, when he came off the bridle that was it but we’ll draw a line through that now and look forward to Saturday.

“He’s good and fresh and well and he definitely acts on nice ground. I wouldn’t worry about the trip, I wouldn’t worry about anything – the ground is the key thing.”

