Patrick Mullins with three hurdling debutants to note over Christmas

By Sporting Life
12:03 · THU December 22, 2022

Patrick Mullins provided Get Stuck In with three new recruits for the Closutton team he's looking forward to seeing in action over Christmas.

Check out the video - and his thoughts - below and make sure they're in your My Stable tracker.

Patrick Mullins on Galopin des Champs & Appreciate It, their festive team and Davy Russell tribute

Alastor

"He's a Helmet horse who was second at Saint-Cloud on the Flat. We bought him for the
Creighton Family who owned Hurricane Fly. We like what he's done, he's a chestnut with a white face and I'm looking forward to seeing him get out."

Parmenion

"He was bought for the Donnellys after winning at Craon in the summer. He's a black horse with plenty of size and scope and again he catches the eye on the gallops. I like him a lot."

Shanbally Kid

"He won a bumper at Clonmel, beating a horse of ours in Polo Lounge who has won a few races since. He's owned by Gigginstown and is the first horse of theirs set to run. We bought him off Richard O'Brien, he has plenty of speed, he isn't slow and has plenty of boot. They are three maiden hurdlers I'm looking forward to seeing."

