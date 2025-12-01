Patrick Mullins weekend recap: Ballyburn, Anzadam and Jimmy Du Seuil

Gordon Elliott's Teahupoo once again came out on top to record a third career win in the Grade 1 Hatton's Grace Hurdle at Fairyhouse, with Ballyburn a fast-finishing second under Paul Townend, but Mullins feels the runner-up was a shade unfortunate not to take his measure.

Leading amateur rider Mullins, who recently claimed his 900th victory in the saddle, told Sporting Life: "It was a great run from Ballyburn, it was a little bit of a tactical race and Gordon (Elliott) and his lot rode brilliant races, all three of them. So I think we were slightly unlucky.

"Take nothing away from Teahupoo, he's put together a fantastic body of work, he's a fantastic horse and we'd love to have him, but I think we were probably unlucky on the day."

Ballyburn was promoted to Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle favourite on the back of the defeat and is likely to move up in trip on his next start in Leopardstown's Christmas Hurdle over three miles on Monday December 29.

Regarding the longer distance, Mullins said: "If you're looking at it going up to three miles, Ballyburn is going to have to learn how to settle. That's what Paul (Townend) set out to do, get him to settle, and obviously he's a tricky ride. Paul makes it look a lot simpler than it is.

"It was a fantastic run, but if he is going to go up to three miles, he's going to want to settle a bit better than he did.

"It (Leopardstown over Christmas) would look the obvious port of call, I don't think three miles is any problem for him but usually when you see those good three-mile hurdlers, like Teahupoo, Big Buck's, Inglis Drever, they're normally lazy, behind-the-bridle horses. That's not Ballyburn.

"To me, he's probably really a crack two-and-a-half-miler and we're hoping to stretch him out to three miles, as opposed to being a proper three miler perhaps. But Nichols Canyon was that way as well, and the more he raced the more relaxed he got, and he of course won a Stayers' Hurdle. But I think Ballyburn is a work in progress at the moment."

