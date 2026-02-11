Patrick Mullins utilises all-weather strip at Limerick to win bumper on 14/1 chance

The going at Limerick was officially heavy and horses were finding it extremely hard work, with the first six races having an aggregate winning distance of 83 lengths.

Mullins, the leading amateur and assistant trainer to his father Willie who was riding 14/1 outsider for trainer Paul Hennessy in the concluding Irish Stallion Farms EBF Auction (Pro/Am) Flat Race, took matters into his own hands to try and give his mount the best possible chance.

From the outset, the 36-year-old rider angled the keen-going Of Land And Sea to the outside of the course and raced on the all-weather gallop in the back straight - typically used for horses to get down to the start. He tucked back in to race with the rest of the pack for the remainder of the contest but went back onto the same strip on the second circuit as well, nipping out and back in to avoid the 'wings' of where the obstacles would be on the hurdles course.

Of Land And Sea appeared to gain a significant advantage in avoiding the deep turf where possible and turned for home with a near 10-length lead. The 5/1 chance Jury Time stayed on for second but the winner was kept up to his work to claim an opportunistic, nine-length victory.

WATCH: Remarkable Patrick Mullins ride at Limerick to win on 14/1 outsider