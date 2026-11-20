The brilliant grey mare is 1/6 to win the race for the second successive season in against three rivals as she starts off on the road to defend her Unibet Champion Hurdle crown in March.

Speaking to Sporting Life, the assistant trainer said: “She’s in great form, obviously she won this race last year, won very impressively, and had a fantastic season after that. It’s a small field, you would have to give William Munny plenty of respect, he had a good run in the Supreme a couple of years go but has obviously had issues since and this will be a big step up for him.

“So, all in all it looks an ideal opportunity for Lossiemouth to get her season under way."