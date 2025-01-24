Patrick Mullins Saturday preview: Fairyhouse runners

Patrick Mullins finds it hard to split the stable's three runners in the Grade Three SBK Solerina Mares Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

Aurora Vega, Baby Kate and Fancy Girl are all among the leading fancies for the race and arrive there off the back of wins on their latest starts. Mullins told Sporting Life: "It’s a race where we usually send some of our best mares. Aurora Vega got back on track when winning at Fairyhouse last time, she was found to be clinically abnormal when pulling up at Wexford the time before so draw a line through that run. “I thought she was good the last day but has has to carry a four pounds penalty for winning two races so that doesn’t make life easy for her. We’re hoping she can continue to put Wexford behind her and continue on her winning run but then we’ve got two others in here as well.

“Aurora Vega is out of Quevega, Baby Kate is a daughter of Augusta Kate so its great to see the next generation coming along. She was very good in Naas, we were pleasantly surprised with her that day. “She stays very well, like her mother she doesn’t do anything flashy but I think two miles to around this track will really suit her. I wouldn’t put anyone off Baby Kate in any way, shape or form. “Obviously she’s already won a bumper at Cheltenham and the lads who own her have one eye on March. “Then we have Fancy Girl who is a very different type. The other mares are very small and compact, whereas she’s a big, long-striding former point-to-point winner. “She won well at Cork last time where she jumped out and made all. I see her more as a stayer, you’ll see over two-and-a-half and three miles in time and this trip is just going to be on the short side for her. That could just catch her out.”