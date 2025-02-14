Patrick Mullins Saturday preview: Ascot and Gowran

Patrick Mullins is looking forward to seeing Kitzbuhel in action in Saturday's Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park.

The five-year-old made a deep impression on his first start for the Closutton team when winning at Punchestown in December and is likely be a warm order for Saturday's Grade Three contest. Mullins told Sporting Life: "It wasn’t easy on his first start in Ireland taking on a horse like Colonel Mustard who is very consistent at a high level, a solid 150s horse. So to do what he did was quite a marker to put down. "He’s done well since, this looks a nice race for him, we didn’t want to over-face him, and you'd like to think that if he can put in a similar performance he should be very hard to beat. We like to have a winner on Red Mills day, it's a big local meeting, and we're looking forward to it." The yard has a notable second string in Sir Gerhard, a dual Cheltenham Festival winner. He's found life tough since scoring at Cork last March, but he did resume winning ways in a unique contest last time.