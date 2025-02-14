Patrick Mullins Saturday preview: Ascot and Gowran

Patrick Mullins is looking forward to seeing Kitzbuhel in action in Saturday's Red Mills Trial Hurdle at Gowran Park.
The five-year-old made a deep impression on his first start for the Closutton team when winning at Punchestown in December and is likely be a warm order for Saturday's Grade Three contest.
Mullins told Sporting Life: "It wasn’t easy on his first start in Ireland taking on a horse like Colonel Mustard who is very consistent at a high level, a solid 150s horse. So to do what he did was quite a marker to put down.
"He’s done well since, this looks a nice race for him, we didn’t want to over-face him, and you'd like to think that if he can put in a similar performance he should be very hard to beat. We like to have a winner on Red Mills day, it's a big local meeting, and we're looking forward to it."
The yard has a notable second string in Sir Gerhard, a dual Cheltenham Festival winner. He's found life tough since scoring at Cork last March, but he did resume winning ways in a unique contest last time.
"He lost his way a little and the Up The Yard challenge is a fantastic idea when people in the yard get the chance to be a jockey for the day and I think Aimee Morrissey might be a jockey for more than one day as she gave him a fantastic ride, she got a good position and was very stylish and strong, kept him sweet and it was noticeable how much the horse enjoyed himself.
"Hopefully with that confidence boost he can get back to his best form and if something did go amiss with Kitzbuhel he’s a good back-up to have."
The Mullins team send Blue Lord over to England for the Betfair Ascot Chase where they hope he can pick up his share of the bumper prize money pool.
"We’re looking forward to seeing Blue Lord out. Obviously he missed the end of last season with a bit of an injury and he’s been slow to come to hand this year.
"I don’t think stepping up in trip will be a problem for him at Ascot, he's run well over two-and-a-half miles before, and it's an open-looking race with fantastic prize-money.
"I think it's great to have an iron in the fire, probably Corbetts Cross is the one to beat for Emmett but hopefully Blue Lord can pick up some nice prize money."
