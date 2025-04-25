Patrick Mullins: Sandown Saturday preview ahead of Jump Finale at Sandown Park

They may be long odds-on favourites to retain the trainers' title heading into the final day at Sandown, but Patrick Mullins insists the Closutton team are taking nothing for granted.
Gaelic Warrior is first out of the blocks in the bet365 Oaksey Chase and the assistant trainer admits this is a big moment.
He told Sporting Life: "It’s hugely exciting, very different from last year in that we’re going in over £60,000 behind, and are going to need a few results and for the ball to bounce our way.
"Really, Gaelic Warrior is the main player, the one you’d say he should win, but obviously he can have his off days as well. Two miles six around Sandown should suit him very well and if he can turn up at his best it looks like a good opportunity for him.
"But we’re going to need him. That’s the first race we have runners in and if we don’t get a good result in that it puts us on the back foot straight away but hopefully Gaelic Warrior can kick start the day."
Kitzbuhel flies solo in the bet365 Select Hurdle despite the yard having several options at the initial entry stage.
"We were thinking of running Lossiemouth but Willie decided we were going to keep her for Punchestown so we go with Kitzbuhel. He ran way too keen with Paul in the three-mile race at Aintree so I think you can draw a line through that and it doesn’t maybe look quite as strong a race," Mullins said.
"So we’re hoping he’ll get back to the form that saw him win in Gowran and Punchestown, coming back in trip shouldn't be a problem for him, and hopefully he’ll settle much better. But again this is a race where the Skeltons have a good mare in Take No Chances who ran good races at both Cheltenham and Aintree so we’re going to need a result here. It’s literally every single race is going to be massive for the title."
Which leads us into the two big two-mile chasers being sent into battle against Jonbon in the bet365 Celebration Chase.
"There’s huge prize money on offer here and if we went to Punchestown with Energumene you’d be taking on Fact To File and Marine Nationale, and there’s great place prize money on Saturday so thanks to Tony Bloom for allowing us to head to Sandown.
"Il Etait Temps hasn’t run since last year but he’s been back in since Christmas and is ready to rock, he’s working and schooling well but this is a race where Jonbon should be very hard to beat.
"But there is good place prize money and we need to be picking it up, we need to be hitting second, definitely third, and with a bit of luck if we could get both that would be even better but again you are looking at Energumene being 11 and Il Etait Temps being off for a year, it's easy to see maybe them running below par for different reasons.
"It’s going to be squeaky bum time watching it."
There's a team of 10 heading to post for the bet365 Gold Cup. The market says High Class Hero is the pick. Does Mullins agree?
"We love his profile and he’ll love this nice, good, ground and he has that novice element too. Obviously, he was a little disappointing in Thurles last time but has a nice weight and Paul has chosen him. I think he ticks all the boxes and was the obvious one for Paul to ride," he said.
"A lot of our other horses are proper handicappers. Minella Cocooner won it last year but is four pounds higher. That’s not impossible but four pounds extra last year would have meant he probably wouldn’t have won the race.
"Dancing City is a fascinating contender but has to come back from a) a bad fall at Aintree, and b) a bad run at Cheltenham. There are question marks with him.
"Grangeclare West ran a blinder in the Grand National but has to give away a lot of weight. That said he’s better off with half the field because they’re out the handicap so that’s an interesting swing on and makes it fascinating contest from that perspective.
"Lombrom could be overpriced. He has the nice profile, a novice, unexposed going up to this trip and Rachael Blackmore is on board. He’s in the handicap and is the one that caught my eye of our bigger prices.
"Klarc Kent has to have a chance after his run at Ayr but is out of the handicap, Chosen Witness needs to bounce back but is a horse we would have thought one of these races was within his grasp.
"Again, if we don’t win it we need to be filling the placings, picking up 30, 40 or 50 grand minimum. We won’t just be watching who’s winning, we’ll be counting back the field as they cross the line."
