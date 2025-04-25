Patrick Mullins: Sandown Saturday preview ahead of Jump Finale at Sandown Park

They may be long odds-on favourites to retain the trainers' title heading into the final day at Sandown, but Patrick Mullins insists the Closutton team are taking nothing for granted.

Gaelic Warrior is first out of the blocks in the bet365 Oaksey Chase and the assistant trainer admits this is a big moment. He told Sporting Life: "It’s hugely exciting, very different from last year in that we’re going in over £60,000 behind, and are going to need a few results and for the ball to bounce our way. "Really, Gaelic Warrior is the main player, the one you’d say he should win, but obviously he can have his off days as well. Two miles six around Sandown should suit him very well and if he can turn up at his best it looks like a good opportunity for him. "But we’re going to need him. That’s the first race we have runners in and if we don’t get a good result in that it puts us on the back foot straight away but hopefully Gaelic Warrior can kick start the day."

Kitzbuhel flies solo in the bet365 Select Hurdle despite the yard having several options at the initial entry stage. "We were thinking of running Lossiemouth but Willie decided we were going to keep her for Punchestown so we go with Kitzbuhel. He ran way too keen with Paul in the three-mile race at Aintree so I think you can draw a line through that and it doesn’t maybe look quite as strong a race," Mullins said. "So we’re hoping he’ll get back to the form that saw him win in Gowran and Punchestown, coming back in trip shouldn't be a problem for him, and hopefully he’ll settle much better. But again this is a race where the Skeltons have a good mare in Take No Chances who ran good races at both Cheltenham and Aintree so we’re going to need a result here. It’s literally every single race is going to be massive for the title." Which leads us into the two big two-mile chasers being sent into battle against Jonbon in the bet365 Celebration Chase. "There’s huge prize money on offer here and if we went to Punchestown with Energumene you’d be taking on Fact To File and Marine Nationale, and there’s great place prize money on Saturday so thanks to Tony Bloom for allowing us to head to Sandown. "Il Etait Temps hasn’t run since last year but he’s been back in since Christmas and is ready to rock, he’s working and schooling well but this is a race where Jonbon should be very hard to beat. "But there is good place prize money and we need to be picking it up, we need to be hitting second, definitely third, and with a bit of luck if we could get both that would be even better but again you are looking at Energumene being 11 and Il Etait Temps being off for a year, it's easy to see maybe them running below par for different reasons. "It’s going to be squeaky bum time watching it."