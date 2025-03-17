Patrick Mullins rounds up Cheltenham Festival 2025 by answering our six quickfire questions

Patrick Mullins answers six quickfire questions following a record-equalling 10 winners for the yard at Cheltenham Festival 2025.

Your star of the week – human or equine? I thought RACHAEL BLACKMORE on Thursday. You know, she's had a serious injury there before Christmas, she came back to a yard that was out of form, and obviously Darragh O'Keeffe kept the ride on a lot of horses that he'd won on when she was off. So her back was up against the wall, and she delivered yet again on the biggest stage of them all.

Rachael Blackmore (left) and trainer Henry de Bromhead celebrate Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle glory

Which winner gave you most satisfaction? I think that would be JASMIN DE VAUX. Obviously, I've got a bit of a soft spot for him after last year [when he won the Champion Bumper], but his jumping was was very average at the start of the year and you know we've done a lot of work on it and done lots of schooling with him. And I've done plenty of it myself. I think Paul gave him a fabulous ride, and I just think for him to come back and double his Festival tally, I think that was very satisfying.

I imagine we'd be schooling him over fences next October time to see whether he's going to stay hurdling or go over fences. He did win a point-to-point, and Stuart Crawford [former trainer] said he was a very good jumper when they had him, so obviously we've knocked his confidence somewhere along the line down here! But we've got it back now, so hopefully it's onwards and upwards.

Biggest surprise of the week? PONIROS at 100/1 I think surprised everyone. We had 11 in the race [JCB Triumph Hurdle[, and I think he was probably number 10 really on the list. He obviously was bought at the horses-in-training sales and he came into the yard at the start of December. Like I'd said with Gameofinches, I'm not sure we've had too many that would have won coming into the yard in the middle of the season. But he must just have huge natural ability, and obviously the form of the race looks very strong, with Lulamba, East India Dock and Lady Vega Allen filling the places behind him. We were as surprised as anyone to be honest. His work here was fine, his jumping was fine, but we were very much going just for the experience factor, as opposed to going and thinking he could win. I'd imagine he's been bought as a dual-purpose horse so I imagine we'll go on to Punchestown, and you know he could go on to Royal Ascot and the likes afterwards. And you know there's always that race Down Under that comes into consideration as well. But I suppose the plans might change now because we hadn't factored him winning into it. So it'll be fascinating to see what Willie does decide to do with him.

Poniros pictured with winning connections following the Triumph Hurdle

Did you come away with any regrets? Not really. It's not necessarily a regret, but to me STATE MAN is a horse that doesn't get the credit [he deserves]. I know people always say that with their own horses, but he was going to demolish what was left of the Champion Hurdle field, and that was just a big pity that he didn't just jump the last. As for some of the criticism being aimed towards Paul [Townend], it's just the case that when you fall, you're wrong and you'd always like to do it again. I'd have lost my house on State Man falling, he did do it before on his first run for us but Paul knows him so well and trusts him so well. When you're in the zone, that was the decision he made in the moment and unfortunately he got the wrong result. But some you win, some you lose. GALOPIN DES CHAMPS was obviously a bit of a regret but he just got beat and he wasn't at his best on the day or whatever, but for State Man to come down to the last, I was gutted for the horse.

Golden Ace is driven to success at Paul Townend (State Man) looks on

One you’d love to ride at Aintree? He obviously missed Cheltenham but I think NICK ROCKETT could be very interesting in the Randox Grand National. He's an improving horse, he's very young and I know he's got plenty of weight but that might not be as much of an issue nowadays. I thought him winning the Bobbyjo and the Thyestes, they're two good National trials. On the back of that, he's one I wouldn't mind sticking my hand up for.

Nick Rockett won the Bobbyjo in his Grand National prep

As for the Gold Cup winner running at Aintree, I think it'd be fantastic to see. Obviously, it's a race that has become more for the better class of horses. But as we all know, being a stone well in doesn't always mean you win those big handicaps. You need a bit of luck in running and you need to jump well enough. He still needs to go and do it. The fences aren't quite as fearsome as they used to be, they are still different. So he would have to go and prove that he can take to those fences. Maybe he'll be even better at them but there's still a question mark, the fact he's so well-in doesn't necessarily mean he's gone by [the post already], not in my book anyway.