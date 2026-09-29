Patrick Mullins rides first winner at Sedgefield on Tuesday

Patrick Mullins chalked off Sedgefield on Tuesday in his quest to ride a winner at every British jumps track.

He took the Sedgefield Racecourse For Outdoor Events Handicap Hurdle aboard Whitewinewednesday and the pair are on track to make a quick return to British action at Southwell on Thursday. It wasn’t all plain sailing for the 8/15 favourite as Zamond headed her before the second last hurdle. He was quicker over the final two obstacles too but the market leader was strong on the run-in and claimed a half-length victory in the final strides.

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