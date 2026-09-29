Patrick Mullins rides first winner at Sedgefield on Tuesday

Patrick Mullins chalked off Sedgefield on Tuesday in his quest to ride a winner at every British jumps track.
He took the Sedgefield Racecourse For Outdoor Events Handicap Hurdle aboard Whitewinewednesday and the pair are on track to make a quick return to British action at Southwell on Thursday.
It wasn’t all plain sailing for the 8/15 favourite as Zamond headed her before the second last hurdle. He was quicker over the final two obstacles too but the market leader was strong on the run-in and claimed a half-length victory in the final strides.
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“It was never in doubt!” the winning rider said on Sky Sports Racing.
“No-one wanted to go on, we ended up in front, and it turned into a sprint. I couldn’t stick on the rail as she was lugging a bit left and I didn’t trust her not to just to duck left. The second horse came up our inside and I was always going to get to him but the last and the second last we just lost ground. But she’s been schooling over fences because she runs over fences on Thursday.
“It was great she won. She’s no star but she might win another one maybe.”
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