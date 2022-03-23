Energumene's success in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase completed the Cheltenham Festival championship races set for Mullins during an incredible week where he had a record 10 winners.

So what's next on the hitlist?

“I think the Melbourne Cup is at the top of it," Mullins said. "Max Dynamite hit the bar there and Simenon wasn’t far off either, while we’ve sent other horses like Wicklow Brave and Thomas Hobson.

“Vauban could be one of those for the future.

“The Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris in Auteuil, the French Gold Cup, is another race you’d love to win, but it’s late in our season and you’d need a run or two around Auteuil as it’s quite a unique track.

“They’re two we’ve still to tick off.”

As well as the perfect 10 there were the ones that got away - the likes of Galopin Des Champs who fell at the last when clear in the Turners Novices' Chase and Gaelic Warrior, who was mugged on the line by Brazil in the Fred Winter.

“That’s the highs and lows and you’ve got to swing with the punches,” Patrick said - and that's the theme of the podcast this week.