Patrick goes through all the main players including Allaho, Energumene, Chacun Pour Soi, Appreciate It, Klassical Dream and more.

When it comes to the ones he has a chance of riding, though, he made no hesitation in nominating Kilcruit as the one he’d love to be on the most, the novice hurdler on track for the meeting’s opening race, the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

“I’m a big fan of the horse, I’m delighted with how he feels,” Patrick said on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast.

“There’s not much between him and Sir Gerhard.

“You could argue he jumps slightly better than Sir Gerhard, I don’t think there should be as much discrepancy between them in the market as there is.

“He’s the last horse my Grandmother ever bred, he’s named after our home place and she’s 92, she’ll be there. She wouldn’t miss it for the world.

“I’d love to get on him in the Supreme. I think he’s in really good form.”