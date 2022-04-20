In this week’s Racing Podcast Patrick Mullins says that Galopin Des Champs is looking like a Boodles Gold Cup horse to him now after his Fairyhouse win.

The six-year-old fell at the last at the Cheltenham Festival in the Turners Novices’ Chase with the race at his mercy but he bounced back in style with a bloodless win in the Boylesports Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse last week. Bookmakers reacted by making him 7/2 favourite across the board for next year’s Blue Riband, half a point shorter than the reigning champion A Plus Tard. Mullins told Sporting Life on the podcast: “To me that was his best performance. I know obviously Cheltenham was going to be breathtaking, but what I mean is it was definitely his most professional performance.