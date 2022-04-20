In this week’s Racing Podcast Patrick Mullins says that Galopin Des Champs is looking like a Boodles Gold Cup horse to him now after his Fairyhouse win.
The six-year-old fell at the last at the Cheltenham Festival in the Turners Novices’ Chase with the race at his mercy but he bounced back in style with a bloodless win in the Boylesports Gold Cup Novice Chase at Fairyhouse last week.
Bookmakers reacted by making him 7/2 favourite across the board for next year’s Blue Riband, half a point shorter than the reigning champion A Plus Tard.
Mullins told Sporting Life on the podcast: “To me that was his best performance. I know obviously Cheltenham was going to be breathtaking, but what I mean is it was definitely his most professional performance.
“In Cheltenham he was quite high at the first couple, he left Paul Townend behind, Paul was calling a taxi at one down the back, he was unlucky to fall, but the fall might’ve actually crowned him.
“I loved how he went down at Fairyhouse, he danced at a few, got in tight and was fine, he seemed to be much more relaxed as well, that’s the first day I’ve seen him look an enjoyable ride.
“To me the performance at Fairyhouse was the first time he looked a Gold Cup horse. As in that he’ll stay the trip and that he has the maturity and mentality for it.”
To listen to the podcast in full, where you can hear more from Patrick, Perfect Power reaction from Richard Fahey, as well as discussion between Dave Ord, Graham Cunningham, Ben Linfoot and David Johnson, just hit the play button via any of the platforms below.