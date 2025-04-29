Patrick Mullins Punchestown Wednesday preview

Patrick Mullins reports the recent signs to have been positive with Galopin Des Champs ahead of Wednesday's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.

The brilliant nine-year-old failed in his bid to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup for the third successive season last month when finding Inothewayurthinkin too strong and connections knew at a very early stage he was in trouble.

"You could tell from the time he couldn't lay up going to the first fence, we kind of knew we were in trouble there. It wasn't like they were horses he wasn't used to laying up with either, Gentlemansgame was able to lead him to the first and we were sort of on the back foot from there," Mullins told Sporting Life.

"But he pulled himself into position, got to the front at the second last but Inothewayurthinkin is the young, improving horse and he beat us well on the day. We were very proud of our horse but he knew he'd had a race when he came home for a couple of weeks.

"He's had plenty of time to recover, he's in great form now for the last two or three weeks and Adam Connolly has been delighted with him. Look he has a Punchestown hoodoo to break but there's no Fastorslow there this year and I think he can crown out a fantastic season with victory on Wednesday."