Patrick Mullins Punchestown Wednesday preview

Patrick Mullins looks ahead to some of the key big-race action at Punchestown on Wednesday.
Patrick Mullins reports the recent signs to have been positive with Galopin Des Champs ahead of Wednesday's Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup.
The brilliant nine-year-old failed in his bid to win the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup for the third successive season last month when finding Inothewayurthinkin too strong and connections knew at a very early stage he was in trouble.
"You could tell from the time he couldn't lay up going to the first fence, we kind of knew we were in trouble there. It wasn't like they were horses he wasn't used to laying up with either, Gentlemansgame was able to lead him to the first and we were sort of on the back foot from there," Mullins told Sporting Life.
"But he pulled himself into position, got to the front at the second last but Inothewayurthinkin is the young, improving horse and he beat us well on the day. We were very proud of our horse but he knew he'd had a race when he came home for a couple of weeks.
"He's had plenty of time to recover, he's in great form now for the last two or three weeks and Adam Connolly has been delighted with him. Look he has a Punchestown hoodoo to break but there's no Fastorslow there this year and I think he can crown out a fantastic season with victory on Wednesday."
It's a small-but-select field and Mullins can see dangers everywhere.
"You have to take Banbridge very seriously, he won the King George and at Punchestown last year, over two miles. It looks like he's going to get his ground and Spillane's Tower is coming here fresh and maybe like Il Etait Temps v Jonbon, the fresher horse might hold the upper hand.
"It's a small field but the quality is there - having another four or five Grade Two or Three horses wouldn't add to it. It's a proper Gold Cup. I'd imagine Galopin can make the running and keep things simple but it's a tricky race with three high class horses and Monty's Star who has been placed in a Gold Cup as well. It will be a fascinating contest."
Mullins rides Copacabana in the Race & Stay At Punchestown Champion I.N.H. Flat Race but fears it will be tough to reverse Cheltenham form with stablemate Bambino Fever.
Of that race he said: "I knew turning out the back straight and myself and Paul Townend were kind of dropped out and out wide we were in the wrong place on our horses anyway. I was following Bambino Fever and Jody (Townend) but it was a slowly-run race and our two horses weren't quick enough to come from the position we had them in whereas Bambino Fever was.
"I do think Copacabana is much better than that. I think we'll ride him more positively and prominently which you can do at Punchestown but Bambino Fever put in two huge performances at Cheltenham and the DRF and she should be very hard to beat. I'd imagine she'll follow in the footsteps of Facile Vega, Champagne Fever and Cousin Vinny but then there's Relegate and Jasmin De Vaux and those who didn't follow up. It will be fascinating to see."
