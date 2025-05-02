Patrick Mullins Punchestown Saturday preview

Patrick Mullins is looking forward to seeing Poniros in action at Punchestown on Saturday.
The four-year-old sprang a 100/1 surprise in the JCB Triumph Hurdle on his first start over timber and Mullins told Sporting Life: “I think we had 11 in it and he was number ten, but he’s an ex-Flat horse and our gallop was so heavy through the winter he hated it, he never showed any speed.
"But since it’s dried up he's worked a lot better.
“It was first time over hurdles at Cheltenham but he’d run, eight, nine or ten times and Lulamba had only had two runs so technically he was a more experienced racehorse than some of the others he was racing against.
“This is a different test and it looked like he needed all of the New Course's long straight to get on top at Cheltenham, while Punchestown is a tighter track. It will be interesting to see if that effects the result with Lulamba coming over again but it should be a cracking race."
Mullins is aboard Quantum Boy in the DAR Golf Construction (Pro/Am) Flat Race.
He said of the JP McManus-owned six-year-old: “He's a fine big horse who won his point-to-point last year for the Fogartys and they were very, very complimentary about him.
"We had him in last spring but weren’t happy to run him at Punchestown last season then he had a little setback just before Christmas so we’re getting him out now.
“I think he'll enjoy the nice ground and we’d be disappointed if he didn’t run a very nice race."
