Patrick Mullins Punchestown Saturday preview

The four-year-old sprang a 100/1 surprise in the JCB Triumph Hurdle on his first start over timber and Mullins told Sporting Life: “I think we had 11 in it and he was number ten, but he’s an ex-Flat horse and our gallop was so heavy through the winter he hated it, he never showed any speed.

"But since it’s dried up he's worked a lot better.

“It was first time over hurdles at Cheltenham but he’d run, eight, nine or ten times and Lulamba had only had two runs so technically he was a more experienced racehorse than some of the others he was racing against.

“This is a different test and it looked like he needed all of the New Course's long straight to get on top at Cheltenham, while Punchestown is a tighter track. It will be interesting to see if that effects the result with Lulamba coming over again but it should be a cracking race."