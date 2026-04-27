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The top amateur rider shares his thoughts
Patrick Mullins on his Punchestown Tuesday rides

Patrick Mullins Punchestown preview: Guide to Tuesday rides

Sporting Life Plus
Mon April 27, 2026 · 3h ago

Patrick Mullins talks us through his three intriguing rides on day one of the Punchestown Festival.

16:50 Predators Gold

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