Patrick Mullins Punchestown Festival Preview

Patrick Mullins is particularly looking forward to Tuesday’s Dooley Insurance Group Champion Novice Chase at Punchestown, claiming it could be the best race of its type run all season.

The Brown Advisory Novice Chase winner Lecky Watson is joined in the field of nine by Aintree’s Manifesto Novice Chase winner Impaire Et Passe and impressive Dublin Racing Festival hero Ballyburn, the 11/8 market leader with Paddy Power, Betfair and Sky Bet. All three represent the powerhouse Closutton yard which is also responsible for Champ Kiely and Ile Atlantique, the mount of Patrick himself. The son and assistant to champion trainer Willie feels the three-mile novice chase division still has a few unanswered questions which are likely to be revealed on the opening afternoon of the five-day Punchestown Festival.

“Is this probably the best novice chase of the whole year?” he said. “They’re all clashing in this. Ballyburn obviously landed in the ditch in Cheltenham but Danny (Mullins) obviously set some very slow fractions on Dancing City that day and I don’t think that helped him (Ballyburn). So I think we’ll probably ride him slightly different, probably ride him more positive, and I don’t think his jumping will be an issue. “Ballyburn is the one to beat but Impaire Et Passe is going to be fascinating stepping up to three miles, he’s never run over it before but he’s obviously well able to go two and a half, and I thought he was very impressive in Aintree. Stepping up in trip could even bring about more improvement. “Then Lecky Watson is obviously the Brown Advisory winner from Cheltenham. That race probably did fall apart a little bit but he won with his ears pricked and he’s won around Punchestown before. “So it’s a proper match-up. “I’m reunited with Ile Atlantique and we’ll probably be held up at the back settling away but it wouldn’t be beyond the realms of possibility that if the top three ended up taking each other on that we could come and cause a surprise.”

