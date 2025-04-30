Menu icon
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins Punchestown Festival preview: Thursday rides

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Wed April 30, 2025 · 1 min ago

Patrick Mullins has nominated a horse at Punchestown on Thursday who could be his best chance of claiming a winner at the meeting.

The Grand National-winning rider had a Grade 1 second aboard Salvator Mundi on the opening afternoon of the five-day Festival and is looking ahead to what's still to come including Majbororugh in the Barberstown Castle Novice Chase and a couple of old stagers in the Ladbrokes Champion Stayers Hurdle.

"Another big day on Thursday," he said. "We've nothing in the La Touche Cup which is probably the highlight of the week here so that's unfortunate but Majborough tries to atone for his Arkle faux pas.

"I don't know why he jumped well all the way and then just lost his confidence at the second-last but hopefully he'll get back to his best. He's schooled well at home but of course you don't know until you come under pressure and Only By Night will put him under pressure.

"We'd be thinking that he can put in a clear round and be right back to his best.

"In the Stayers Hurdle we run Asterion Forlonge and Winter Fog, two admirable veterans. Winter Fog goes up in trip again here which I think could suit him and I hope he could get into a place.

"One I'm really looking forward to - probably my best chance of a winner all week - is Ksar Fatal in the winners-of-one bumper.

"It was obviously very heavy ground when he won at Gowran Park and it will be a different test for him here but I think he can handle it and reckon he's a very good horse."

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

