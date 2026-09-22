Patrick Mullins previews the Guinness Kerry National at Listowel

The Closutton team currently have six in the big handicap, a race the assistant trainer stresses places more emphasis on speed than it does stamina.

He told Sporting Life: "It’s a fast race, Listowel is always good ground, tight bends, fast track. The start is so important, it’s very hard to come from behind, very hard to challenge out wide. You need a good start, get in tight, get forward. I wouldn’t fancy being the starter for it but it’s a great spot to start from. It’s straight, you can line up wide, go forward and get in as opposed to lining up with a bend right in front of you.

“It’s a race that suits a 2m6f, 2m4f horse, rather than a staying horse.”