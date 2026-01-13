Menu icon
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins previews the BetMGM Clarence House Chase

By Sporting Life
Tue January 13, 2026 · 1h ago

Patrick Mullins feels Il Etait Temps is approaching his peak as he heads into round three with Jonbon at Ascot on Saturday.

Having beaten Nicky Henderson's charge in both the bet365 Celebration Chase and Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown, the eight-year-old is odds-on favourite to do so again in Berkshire.

Mullins told Sporting Life: “I think Ascot is the plan for him at the moment. He worked well for Paul Townend this morning and it’s obviously a race we’ve had a bit of luck in – and got on the wrong side of some clashes as well.

“The last time they met at Sandown it was very much in Il Etait Temps’ favour but I’m sure Nicky will get Jonbon back to his best.

“It will be good see round three but look we couldn’t be happier with our horse and he’s probably in his prime whereas Jonbon is maybe coming out of his prime which could give us the advantage.”

