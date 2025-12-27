Patrick Mullins hopes Lossiemouth can muster a response to Sir Gino when she returns to action in Monday's December Hurdle at Leopardstown.

The six-year-old was replaced at the head of the Unibet Champion Hurdle market after Nicky Henderson's star made a winning return from nearly a year on the sidelines in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day. Now all eyes turn to the Irish star as she looks to make it two from two this season at the minimum trip. “It looks like the advantage lies with Lossiemouth on Monday," Mullins told Sporting Life. "Brighterdaysahead hasn’t had a run this time and that’s going to be different for her coming in here on seasonal debut but Gordon’s horses are running out of their skin right now.

Patrick Mullins: Lossiemouth and Final Demand update