Patrick Mullins hopes Lossiemouth can muster a response to Sir Gino when she returns to action in Monday's December Hurdle at Leopardstown.
The six-year-old was replaced at the head of the Unibet Champion Hurdle market after Nicky Henderson's star made a winning return from nearly a year on the sidelines in the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle on Boxing Day.
Now all eyes turn to the Irish star as she looks to make it two from two this season at the minimum trip.
“It looks like the advantage lies with Lossiemouth on Monday," Mullins told Sporting Life. "Brighterdaysahead hasn’t had a run this time and that’s going to be different for her coming in here on seasonal debut but Gordon’s horses are running out of their skin right now.
“Anzadam is going to come forward a lot from his first run at Newcastle but Lossiemouth sets the standard and I’d imagine Paul (Townend) will be hoping she can lay down a marker.
“Sir Gino was hugely impressive considering it was his first run for a year and we need to reply strongly now but I do think Anzadam will come forward an awful lot from the Fighting Fifth and continue to improve throughout the season."
And Monday's race represents a real speed test for Lossiemouth.
“They’re on the very inside for this race, it’s a very sharp track and used to suit Sharjah very well. I think Lossiemouth is probably a staying two miler even though her pedigree is quite flat orientated but you’d imagine with Brighterdaysahead in it there will be a gallop," Mullins continued.
“It probably won’t be as strong as it was last year as she’d had two runs before this race last season and I don’t think there’s a Constitution Hill in there for us to beat as there was at Kempton last Christmas. So I’d like to think she’ll be as quick as any of the other horses in this race."
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.