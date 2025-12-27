Patrick Mullins previews Final Demand v Jimmy Du Seuil at Limerick

The six-year-old has only been beaten once under Rules when third behind The New Lion in the Baring Bingham at Cheltenham in March and made a sparkling start to his chasing career at Navan last month.

However, his rider does warn against underestimating a stablemate who is one of only three opponents in the Grade One contest.

“I’m delighted to get on Final Demand and have ridden him at home a good bit. He’s a beautiful horse and was flawless at Navan. We think the world of him and very much hope he can follow in the footsteps of Faugheen and Gaelic Warrior but I’d be very wary of Jimmy Du Seuil," he said.

“I won on him in Fairyhouse and his Coral Cup form when beating Impose Toi has been well franked since. I don’t think it’s a cakewalk.”