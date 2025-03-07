Patrick Mullins feels the five minutes before the Michael O'Sullivan Supreme Novices' Hurdle are vital to Kopek Des Bordes' chances in the race itself.

The five-year-old leapt to he head of the market for the Cheltenham Festival opener with a brilliant win at the Dublin Racing Festival. It earned him a Timeform master rating of 154P which would be enough to win a normal renewal of the Supreme, but will be able to deliver a similar performance given the atmosphere and build-up at Prestbuary Park? “We think he’s the real deal. Look did we think he’d win at the DRF? Yes. Did we think he’d put in the performance he did? Well you couldn’t foresee that," Mullins told the Sporting Life Racing Podcast. “He won first time out last year and blew us away there when he hadn’t had a great preparation and we thought he might blow up but he destroyed a very good field. He was keen and didn’t jump at Christmas, a few of our novices didn’t jump very well at Christmas and we don’t really know what that was about. Obviously he jumped a lot better the next day but the little worry is he’s going there off three runs.

“He is quite raw still, we might put a hood on him possibly, but the question mark to me is does the occasion get to him? You can try ear plugs or a hood to try and block out the noise because he did get quite hot at Leopardstown, we just had to take the sheets off him. “But there are two ways of pulling. A horse can pull and be panicking, they don’t breathe and they’re finished for that race. But the way he was pulling with Paul Townend that day he was just being a bit numb, it’s not affecting his breathing and he was obviously still able to finish the race very strongly. “We’re just hoping he doesn’t panic but obviously Romeo Coolio is going to need a strong gallop, so that should help us, they shouldn’t dawdle. Because they can. People say the Supreme is always a strongly-run race but it isn’t, especially lately when there’s been smaller fields. “Ruby dominated it from the front a few times but for me I think it’s the five minutes before the race that are the most important part for Kopek Des Bordes.”