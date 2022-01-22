In this week’s Sporting Life Racing Podcast, Patrick Mullins joined the team to discuss how Energumene might reverse the form with Shishkin next time – although he insists the Champion Chase is no two-horse race.
Reflecting on the epic duel between the two in the SBK Clarence Horse Chase at Ascot on Saturday, where Shishkin prevailed by a length following a classic contest, Mullins revealed how he thought the trophy was going to be Energumene’s for much of the race.
To be denied thanks to a brilliant late charge from Shishkin was disappointing, but having run the best race of his life focus now switches to round two and the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on March 16.
He said: “My first thoughts were, ‘I don’t see how we’ll turn things around on another day’. We’ve an uphill task.
“Imran, who looks after him, came out and said ‘the loser is always the most dangerous next time out’ as they are thinking of different things to do.
“It is shorter [the trip is a bare two miles rather than the 2m1f at Ascot], you’ve also got the hill.
“Do you go a bit faster in the middle of the race, put him on his head a bit more? Could we perhaps have a bit more of a cushion jumping the second last?
“It’ll be very hard to turn it around. Shishkin is very very good. We’re going to need the bounce of the ball, I think.”
While Energumene has emerged as the number one contender from Mullins’ Closutton base for the Champion Chase, the jockey stressed they still have high hopes for last year’s 8/13 favourite Chacun Pour Soi, a 10/1 chance with Sky Bet this year.
“I wouldn’t forget about Chacun Pour Soi,” Patrick said. “I don’t think the Champion Chase is a two-horse race. On a line through First Flow on Chacun’s run at Punchestown he’s bang there with them.
“There’s question marks about Cheltenham and going over to England, but I think he’s got reasons for underperforming both times. I think we got the tactics wrong in March and he clearly wasn’t himself at Sandown.”
The Champion Chase is the only Cheltenham championship race missing from Mullins’ C.V, despite having some top-class horses line-up in the contest over the years.
“I know, Nicky Henderson’s had Sprinter Sacre, Altior and now this fellow, maybe we should check to see if there’s some A.I going on down there? Is he cloning them!
“The Champion Chase is usually the most exciting race of the week. It’s something we would love to put on the mantlepiece, but we’ve had some very good horses beat there; Un De Sceaux, Douvan, it’s not an easy race to win.
“Energumene and Chacun in a normal year you’d think they’re both Champion Chase winners, but it’s not a normal year I suppose.”
To listen to the podcast in full, where you can hear Patrick’s thoughts on Allaho, the Thyestes Chase and a ‘horse we like an awful lot – 129 is a nice mark for him,’ just hit the play button via any of the platforms below.