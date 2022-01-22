Reflecting on the epic duel between the two in the SBK Clarence Horse Chase at Ascot on Saturday, where Shishkin prevailed by a length following a classic contest, Mullins revealed how he thought the trophy was going to be Energumene’s for much of the race.

To be denied thanks to a brilliant late charge from Shishkin was disappointing, but having run the best race of his life focus now switches to round two and the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on March 16.

He said: “My first thoughts were, ‘I don’t see how we’ll turn things around on another day’. We’ve an uphill task.

“Imran, who looks after him, came out and said ‘the loser is always the most dangerous next time out’ as they are thinking of different things to do.

“It is shorter [the trip is a bare two miles rather than the 2m1f at Ascot], you’ve also got the hill.

“Do you go a bit faster in the middle of the race, put him on his head a bit more? Could we perhaps have a bit more of a cushion jumping the second last?

“It’ll be very hard to turn it around. Shishkin is very very good. We’re going to need the bounce of the ball, I think.”