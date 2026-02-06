Menu icon
Log in to read full article
Patrick Mullins
Patrick Mullins reflects on the Dublin Racing Festival

Patrick Mullins on the DRF, Ludlow success and bumper runner at Navan

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Fri February 06, 2026 · 32 min ago

Patrick Mullins says the team is happy with how their runners came out of the Dublin Racing Festival.

This year's showpiece was delayed by a day and run on uncharacteristically testing ground and the assistant trainer told Sporting Life: “Everyone came back in one piece. We had our ups and downs. Fact To File was brilliant, Mark Walsh was amazing on Majbrorough, Kaid D’authie and Narcisco Has. But there were a few disappointments as well, obviously Final Demand was one and it was a pity to see Lossiemouth beaten too.

“From a personal perspective, obviously Gaelic Warrior finding one too good in the Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup was disappointing too, but I thought it was another cracking weekend, and I think all credit has to go to Leopardstown, Paddy Graffin and his team for getting it on."

And for the Closutton team themselves, there’s plenty to ponder in the next few weeks.

