Hopes were high of a Royal winner on the opening day with Reaching High in the Ascot Stakes but he finished last of 20 and of the six runners at the meeting, Mr Hollywood's third place in the Queen Alexandra was the best result for the team.

The assistant trainer told Sporting Life: "Reaching High was a huge disappointment on the opening day and Ethical Diamond was probably below-par in the Hardwicke Stakes on the final one.

"Mr Hollywood ran a big race to finish third in the Queen Alexandra, a race in which I'm told Le Destrier returned lame but I haven't seen him myself yet.

"But you don’t come here expecting to win races, so we’ll have to regroup next year and have another go.