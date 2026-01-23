Patrick Mullins on Our Trigger and the Willie Mullins bumper team

A full-brother to Gaelic Warrior, the four-year-old made light work of the testing conditions and his three rivals in the concluding P.J. Foley Memorial Flat Race.

His rider told Sporting Life: “I thought he was really good. I ride him out at home along with Gaelic Warrior and their mannerisms are very similar and they’re very alike in terms of physique.

"He settled reasonably well and I know there were only four runners, but the Gigginstown horse (Huntin Boots) cost a lot of money as a three-year-old and I think they fancied him quite strongly.

“My fellow shrugged him off pretty easily and handled the ground really well. I managed to pick up a two-day careless riding ban, which I’m still a little bit confused about, but I think he’s very good.

"It will be hard to match his brother but I’m looking forward to seeing how he progresses over the next couple of seasons."