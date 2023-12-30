Patrick Mullins on novice stars including Gaelic Warrior, Ballyburn and Jade Du Grugy

Patrick Mullins reflects on some of the novice aces to have represented the yard over Christmas, and reveals he'd like to see the vanquished Facile Vega up in trip.

Novice Chasers Gaelic Warrior – WON G1 Faugheen Novice Chase, Limerick

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“I let Gaelic Warrior get into a rhythm and jump and he did settle after a couple of fences. He makes so much ground at his fences, you can always see a stride on him. In that sense it’s like riding Un De Sceaux, he measures himself very well and he won as he liked. It was bottomless ground and yet he went around like it was good ground. “He’s got such a huge engine. “I do think he’s better going right-handed, but he’s still very good going left-handed, such is his ability. “Looking ahead, he could definitely be competitive over two miles. He’s just very versatile and won over three at Punchestown. I don’t know what Willie is going to do next but because of how he jumps, all options are open to him. “He could come back in trip but at the same time you’d have to think the King George might be on his radar next year, I’d love to ride him in it anyway!”

Fact To File – WON Rising Stars Beginners Chase, Leopardstown

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“Fact To File is a beautiful horse to ride, it’s like sitting on an armchair. We were surprised he got beaten first time out but it’s hard to go and beat Gordon (Elliott) in Navan which is his local track. And I think Fact To File just needed the run. “Obviously he skipped his novice hurdle season but won a point-to-point in Ireland, and his jumping seems very assured. “He was second in a Champion Bumper so he’s not slow but the way he settles, I’ve always thought he would be a three-miler. But he has that bit of class and could come back in trip. I think someone mentioned the National Hunt Chase to me but I’m not sure what kind of prayers I’d have to say to get to ride him in that. I’m sure Mark Walsh will have other ideas!”

Facile Vega – 4th in G1 Racing Post Novice Chase, Leopardstown

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“I was disappointed with Facile Vega. It ended up turning into a bit of a sprint which probably confirmed to me that he’s not as quick as we thought he was. “He might not have let himself down fully on the ground on the first day, but for whatever reason he didn’t turn up on the day. We’ll see if something shows up over the next couple of days. “I could see him being a bit like his dam and going up to two and a half or even three miles, she was obviously very good over three, but for me he jumps more like a longer-trip horse. He’s certainly not as quick a jumper as Gaelic Warrior anyway. “He’s entitled to improve again. He disappointed at Leopardstown last February, when he had more of a reason for doing so, and we know he’s better than that [performance on Tuesday] and I’ll draw a line through it and move on."

Grangeclare West – WON G1 Neville Hotels Novice Chase, Leopardstown

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“Grangeclare West won his bumper very impressively and won his maiden hurdle very impressively too, but we could never just get the best out of him as a novice hurdler. “His two starts over fences have been out of the top drawer. He came with a big price tag and looks like living up to that now. He’s by Presenting so on that basis he should go on better ground too. "He looks top of that division so far and I’d have thought it’ll be onto Leopardstown and the Cheltenham Festival.”

Novice Hurdlers Ballyburn – WON pigsback.com Maiden Hurdle, Leopardstown "Ballyburn was beaten first time out over hurdles when the Fairyhouse race turned into a sprint. He missed the second-last too and it was game over against a very good horse in Firefox. Although I wouldn’t mind taking him on again. "Ballyburn showed the ability we think he has and I like to think he can build on that again. To me he looks a Ballymore horse and definitely two and a half miles was no problem for him at Leopardstown. "He’s more settled over hurdles than he was in bumper and the more racing he does the better he’s settling so I wouldn’t be overly concerned if he went over a bit further at the Dublin Racing Festival next time we see him. He could be a top-class three-miler in time."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Predators Gold – 2nd in Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle, Leopardstown "Predators Gold ran a very good race. He was only a four-year-old and it was his third start. We went a good, strong gallop on heavy ground and when Westport Cove came back to us, I wondered if we might take a breather but Jack (Kennedy, rider of winner Caldwell Potter) was keen to kick on. "My fella ran on well, he hit the last hurdle but I think he’s a horse that will improve when stepping up in trip. And not being a point-to-pointer, or a French horse, you’d imagine his jumping will improve with experience."

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Mirazur West – 2nd in Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle, Leopardstown

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“Mirazur West is a brother to Ferny Hollow and he does just have that little bit of awkwardness in him, just a little bit of a kink. He was perfectly settled but then the loose horse ran by him on the inside and it completely lit him up. He did too much and was fighting Mark (Walsh), hanging to the right. "He ran very well and a bit like Ballyburn, I’d be surprised if he didn’t right that wrong next time out. I do wonder if, like Ferny Hollow, he might be more tractable with a hood on, so perhaps that’s something we’ll explore."

Jade De Grugy – WON Savills Maiden Hurdle, Leopardstown

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

“Jade De Grugy was very impressive in her maiden. She’s a tall mare with plenty of strength. She’s a Doctor Dino from the family of Sire Du Grugy so she ticks an awful lot of boxes. She looks a live one for the mares’ novices’ hurdle at Cheltenham. "That would mean dropping back to two miles but you need to stay as well to win that so it wouldn’t be a concern, she has plenty of class."

Bumper Horses “Joystick showed a good attitude to win his bumper. He is a tall, narrow horse who reminds me a little bit of Champagne Fever. He’s not quite as quick as him but he has a cruising speed and was very tough at Leopardstown. “We had to fend off two challengers and the willingness he showed was very encouraging. The further he goes, the better he’ll be.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!