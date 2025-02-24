Patrick Mullins on Nick Rockett, I Am Maximus and bumper winner Kaiser Ball

Walk In The Park gelding Nick Rockett finished seventh in the Irish Grand National and third in the bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown last year, and has seemingly stepped up a level this time around.

The eight-year-old was fourth in the hotly-contested Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown on his seasonal return before winning the Goffs Thyestes Handicap Chase, while on Saturday he followed up that Gowran Park success with a three-quarter-length defeat of Intense Raffles back at Fairyhouse in the Grade 3 Bobbyjo Chase.

The Bobbyjo has proved to be a significant Aintree pointer in recent seasons, 2024 winner I Am Maximus going on to win the Grand National in early-April, and Mullins – son and assistant to champion trainer Willie – feels Nick Rockett remains on an upward curve ahead of the world's most famous steeplechase on April 5.

He told Sporting Life: “Nick Rockett is definitely improving and to get the win was fantastic but just to get another run under his belt for the National, that was the main objective. To win as he did was an added bonus.

“We just think for the Grand National you need miles in the legs so that’s why we got him out again, he had 30 days to recover (from Gowran), but I think one of the great advantages with this race was that it was quite slowly run.

“It turned into a bit of a sprint and the ground on the chase track at Fairyhouse wasn’t too bad - they were hitting speeds of over 35mph heading down to the last - so from that point of view they didn’t have hard races, even though it was a tight finish.

“Look, he was getting 3lb off (runner-up) Intense Raffles and he’ll be giving him weight (12lb) in Aintree so he’s going to be worse off, but it’ll be a different type of race. Like I said, they hacked around and sprinted, and I think everyone went home happy.

“The connections of the second were delighted with their horse as well, but you couldn’t be happier with Nick Rockett’s preparation for the Grand National.”