JP McManus’ charge was making his debut for the Closutton team and, having gone to the front as soon as the tapes went up, ran his rivals ragged, beating stable companion Roc Dino by 38 lengths.

So were the team expecting such a display?

“Yes we were!” the assistant trainer told Sporting Life. "I did my best to keep him in bumpers this year but was unfortunately overruled on that one. He’s a beautiful horse, one of those that take your eyes out of your head.

“He’s reminiscent of Final Demand, Walk In The Park is a fantastic sire and he produced a fantastic performance. He just ran and jumped them into the ground. Obviously, he was getting an eight pounds allowance because he hadn’t run in and won a bumper. But I think he’s very, very exciting going forward and it’s just a shame I didn’t get a bumper with him.