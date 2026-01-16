Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins on Mighty Park's win and the key weekend runners

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Fri January 16, 2026 · 3h ago

Patrick Mullins feels the sky is the limit for Mighty Park, a runaway winner of a maiden hurdle at Fairyhouse on Thursday.

JP McManus’ charge was making his debut for the Closutton team and, having gone to the front as soon as the tapes went up, ran his rivals ragged, beating stable companion Roc Dino by 38 lengths.

So were the team expecting such a display?

“Yes we were!” the assistant trainer told Sporting Life. "I did my best to keep him in bumpers this year but was unfortunately overruled on that one. He’s a beautiful horse, one of those that take your eyes out of your head.

“He’s reminiscent of Final Demand, Walk In The Park is a fantastic sire and he produced a fantastic performance. He just ran and jumped them into the ground. Obviously, he was getting an eight pounds allowance because he hadn’t run in and won a bumper. But I think he’s very, very exciting going forward and it’s just a shame I didn’t get a bumper with him.

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING