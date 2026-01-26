The jockey was expecting to win the closing bumper on Susannah Ricci’s recruit from the point-to-point ranks but told Sporting Life: “It was a fantastic performance, probably much better than we were expecting.

“At home he wouldn’t flash up the gallop but is solid and always sees the work out well. That’s why we went for a two miles two bumper with him and I rode him quite positively, because he has a high cruising speed and is able to maintain that relentless gallop. So he exceeded our expectations.

“The emphasis was on stamina but he would have won at two miles anyway. I think the further he goes the better he goes. He has a great temperament and settled very well. Even when Vienna Storm was a bit keen on his outside, he was settled and relaxed. I’d like to think he’s that embryonic three-mile chaser you always want."