Patrick Mullins on Il Etait Temps, Dinoblue, Kopek Des Bordes and Anzadam

Connections will check on the ground at Clonmel before potentially unleashing Il Etait Temps and Dinoblue for the season on Thursday.

The pair hold entries in the Clonmel Oil Chase and T.A Morris Memorial Irish EBF Mares Chase respectively, with Kappa Jy Pyke joining March's Champion Chase in the former.

Patrick Mullins told Sporting Life: “We’ve been very happy with Il Etait Temps and he did very well for his summer. We’re obviously sticking to last year’s route and this gets him going a little earlier than maybe some of our other horses but it just fits in well if we’re trying to go back to the Tingle Creek.

"It’s been a very lucky race for us. Douvan won it in the past, so did Allaho, and it looks an ideal starting point but we will just be checking the ground when we get down there.