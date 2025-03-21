Patrick Mullins on his quest to ride a winner at every racecourse in Britain

Mullins heads to Hexham on Tuesday to ride one for his father, while before that he returns to Kelso (where he had to settle for second on his previous visit) on Saturday having been booked by Harry Derham for recent course scorer Kiwi Rush in the concluding Racing Post Go North Jodami Series Final Open NH Flat Race .

The amateur jockey, son and assistant trainer to multiple champion trainer Willie Mullins, partnered Jarrive De Mee to victory in the novice hurdle on Wednesday afternoon, following on from winners at relatively low-key venues such as Bangor, Catterick, Carlisle, Fontwell among others. He has now ridden at least one winner at 16 racecourses in Britain.

"I've had 16 from 42 now, so I think that's 26... so there's still plenty of work to do. It'll be a couple of years' work I imagine.

"I'll go wherever I can get [winners]. I wouldn't necessarily think it's a gimme I don't think.

"I'm hoping we'll get there but the likes of maybe Ascot, Newbury and Sandown are going to be tricky but I'm looking forward to going to Hexham next Tuesday and Cartmel is definitely on the list. I'm told the sticky toffee pudding there is well worth the trip."

Reflecting on the Haydock success, he said: "That was great, I think the Mulholland horse ran below par, I imagine he didn't quite run to his best, but my fellow was definitely much better and sharper than he was in Catterick. He jumped a bit straighter.

"It was good ground, and he enjoyed that. So, we'll have to up our sights from now, but I can't wait to go chasing with him next year, and I think he'd be great fun now in some of those Galway, Listowel and Cheltenham October meetings, he could be heading that direction."

Looking ahead to teaming up with Derham again, having had one ride and one winner for him in the past, Mullins said: "Harry got me over to ride one in Wincanton there before Christmas. So that was great. He won a handicap chase.

"He got on to me about this horse [Kiwi Rush] maybe a couple of weeks ago and said to keep it in mind, so we do have a runner in Navan alright but I just asked Willie, would I be able to go. And obviously Jodie [Townend] is more than capable of filling my shoes!

"The Kiwi Rush form looks pretty strong, I think the placed horses have run well since. He's by Mahler and the ground will be much drier than it was when he won here before, but Harry is very sweet on him and Harry is a smart guy - when he rings, you answer the phone.

"It's a 30 grand bumper and I think Kelso deserve huge credit for the money they're putting up, and we had Chart Topper entered but it was just a bit quick back for him. He was a little flat still, and we had Armed And Fabulous for their 100 grand mares' handicap hurdle, and we were really looking forward to her there but she just had a bad scope, so we didn't go.

"But I think it's just fantastic prize money, so hats off to them."