Last year he ran off an identical rating under Patrick Mullins, travelling well into the contest before weakening into a 27-length fourth behind Minella Times.

The weights for the Aintree spectacular came out on Tuesday and Willie Mullins has eight entries for the big race, headed by Burrows Saint from a mark of 156.

This season he ran over hurdles at Thurles in December before finishing second to stablemate Al Boum Photo at Tramore on New Year’s Day.

“For me the National is THE race,” Patrick said on the Sporting Life Racing Podcast.

“I got a great spin [on Burrows Saint in the National last year]. He jumped he travelled, even when he jumped a little bit too well, like at Becher’s second time, I’ve taken a good long pull.

“Ruby told me to keep him on the bridle as long as I could as getting the trip might’ve been the issue and unfortunately it was.

“After the second last Burrows Saint’s stamina just evaporated but he was just seven then, he’s eight now, and maybe being a little bit older can help him see it out a bit better.

“He reminds of Hedgehunter who was beaten in it the first year, ran a bit keen and fell at the last, before he won it and maybe it’s similar with this fellow.”