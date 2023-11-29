Patrick Mullins on Galopin Des Champs' defeat in John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase

Sent off at 1/2, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner could never land a blow in finishing third behind Fastorslow and Appreciate It.

The Get Stuck In pundit was aboard Appreciate It and told this week’s show: “We got a very easy lead, surprisingly easy really, but he jumped really well and got into a great rhythm. I was a bit frustrated after the race. I don’t think I was on the best horse, and I don’t think it’s a race I should have won but I think it’s a race I maybe could have won.

"You’re going down to the last fence and there’s no inside rail and he’s a horse who can be a bit lairy and he's jumped left at the last and JJ (Slevin on Fastorslow) has ridden his horse very well.

"He obviously knows my fellow can go left and he’s gone up our inside. Look, he might have come around us and won anyway but it was a bit annoying.

"That said it was a fantastic run from Appreciate It and hopefully he can go on and fulfil the potential we thought he had last year. He just disappointed us last season. We didn’t find any major reason, but he definitely wasn’t at the top of his game."