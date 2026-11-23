The seven-year-old beat stablemate Fact To File by a neck after rallying strongly on the flat and the winning rider told Sporting Life on Monday: "I thought he’d run well but I thought first run against the big boys over two-and-a-half miles on nice ground he might find one or two too good, but the race went really well for us.

“We got a great position just on Kitzbuhel’s boot and he jumped really well. He got a bit tight to the fifth last and the fourth last, and the second last a little bit, but when we landed off the back of the second last and going to the last I thought we had this won and just had to get a nice jump. But we were quite long at the last and whereas Fact To File has jumped through the fence, Final Demand jumped up in the air a bit.

“So, he's landed flat and landed without momentum whereas Fact To File has landed running. We've lost that half-a-length and it’s a very short run-in off the back of the last at Punchestown so for him to get back up and win was huge. I thought he had to win the race twice and it was fantastic to come out on top. To win a race of that stature against Gold Cup winners was a massive day, a fantastic day.”