The unbeaten Honeysuckle is the odds-on favourite for the day one feature but Appreciate It has no scars inflicted on him by the wonder mare just yet and is second in the market at 4/1 with Sky Bet.

Not seen since he routed the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle field at last year's Festival, trainer Willie Mullins has opted against giving him a prep run ahead of the March 15 contest.

Taken away for a gallop away from yard last week, the vibes coming out of the Mullins yard are strong and Patrick didn't try and disguise that in this week's Sporting Life Racing Podcast.

He said: “Yeah he did, he galloped really well, Paul [Townend] rode him, and we’re really happy with him.

“I think, with the way his season has gone, Willie is happy for him to go there first time. If he runs three or four weeks beforehand is there that bounce factor? It seems to effect every horse differently so we don’t know.