Patrick Mullins on bumper hopes at Galway Festival

The Closutton outfit claimed a midweek treble in Ballybrit and Mullins, son and assistant to his father Willie, landed Thursday's Guinness Time INH Flat Race with newcomer Run Red Run.

On Saturday they unleash two more unraced horses Electric Galway Irish EBF Mares INH Flat Race and both Fleur Dino and Glens Sonata - the mount of Jody Townend - have been showing the right signs at home.

Mullins said: "I actually don't ride many of the fillies at home - we tend to keep the lighter riders on the fillies at home - but I have ridden Fleur Dino as she's a fine, big filly.

"She has a beautiful pedigree, she's a sister to Fleur In The Park who won the WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse.

"I'm expecting a big run out of her, I'm just hoping that Galway doesn't catch her out on her debut - that would be the only worry.

"Glens Sonata also has a fine pedigree, being a sister to Glens Melody, and she's a different type to Fleur Dino. Glens Sonata is smaller and much racier in stature.

"At home Fleur Dino is doing the better work but I wouldn't be at all surprised if Jody (Townend) does a Jody and gets the better of us."

Linford, already a winner at Killarney and Roscommon since his debut in May, flies the flag for Closutton in the Fr. Breen Memorial (Pro/Am) INH Flat Race on Sunday.

"Linford is a funny horse really," said Mullins. "He doesn't show an awful lot at home and even in his races he races quite lazily.

"But he stays on strongly and having seen the final field for Sunday, the only issue I might have is the sharp nature of the track. The rail keeps moving in each day and as long as that doesn't catch him for speed, he should be hard to beat."