Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins on Ballymore Novice Hurdle chances

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Fri January 02, 2026 · 2h ago

Patrick Mullins is looking forward to taking the ride on Sortudo in Sunday's Ballymore Novice Hurdle at Naas.

The six-year-old son of Authorized goes into the two and a half-mile Grade 1 contest on the back of a wide-margin Cork maiden success, having won twice in bumpers last season.

Mullins' mount takes on stablemate Saint Baco and seven other promising runners in what could be a highly informative contest.

Mullins told sportinglife.com: "Sortudo's bumper form was very good, he won in Tramore with Jody (Townend), I was second on him at Leopardstown over Christmas, Jody was second on him at the DRF. He was seventh in Cheltenham (Champion Bumper) with Danny (Mullins), then he won very well in Fairyhouse.

"He won that very impressively and was very good on hurdling debut at Cork in November. As a bumper horse he probably wasn't quite at the top table but he seems to hurdle very well.

"I don't think there's any standout horse in it at the moment so I think he has to have a huge chance, I'm really looking forward to riding him. I think I was second in this race a couple of years ago but I haven't won this one yet."

On Navan maiden hurdle winner Saint Baco, the assistant trainer added: "Saint Baco was obviously very good in Navan and he was winning when maybe one or two of our other maiden hurdlers weren't.

"He had been off quite a long time so we thought there'd be a lot of improvement to come from that and it's what we've seen from him at home.

"It probably wasn't an easy decision for Paul (Townend) but I suppose that Saint Baco has the profile with more potential perhaps. But it's only his third run and regardless of what he does on Sunday he's still a promising horse for the future."

Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING