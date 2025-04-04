Patrick Mullins on Aintree Grand National Festival chances including I Am Maximus

NICK ROCKETT

It’s a fantastic ride to pick up. I think he will be one of the smallest horses in the field, he’s not very big but he’s very clever and very brave and they are two of the attributes you need for a Grand National.

I AM MAXIMUS

To be missing the Bobbyjo is a concern. He’s only had two runs this season and ideally you’d; want three or four, he had four last year. It was only a stone bruise that forced him out, he didn’t miss much time, but he did miss match practice. Ruby is a big believer because of the length of the race you need match practice. He felt that cost Rathvinden the last year he rode him here.

But he’s working well, we’ve got plenty of good work into him and he’s been in training all season, so it is what it is.

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS

I thought everything went right for him in the race last season, Danny gave him a fantastic ride and coming to the second last I thought ‘here we go’ but he didn’t quite get home. He’s coming here this year in slightly worse form, the National has always been the plan but we thought he’d have run better the last twice. I just don’t see any reason why he’s going to stay better this year but he’s eight now so maybe he will.