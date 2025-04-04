Menu icon
Patrick Mullins shares his thoughts
Patrick Mullins shares his thoughts

Patrick Mullins on Aintree Grand National Festival chances including I Am Maximus

By Sporting Life
Sporting Life Plus
Fri April 04, 2025 · 3h ago

Patrick Mullins is looking forward to tackling the Randox Grand National on Nick Rockett and he also talks us through the stable's other chances.

NICK ROCKETT

It’s a fantastic ride to pick up. I think he will be one of the smallest horses in the field, he’s not very big but he’s very clever and very brave and they are two of the attributes you need for a Grand National.

I AM MAXIMUS

To be missing the Bobbyjo is a concern. He’s only had two runs this season and ideally you’d; want three or four, he had four last year. It was only a stone bruise that forced him out, he didn’t miss much time, but he did miss match practice. Ruby is a big believer because of the length of the race you need match practice. He felt that cost Rathvinden the last year he rode him here.

But he’s working well, we’ve got plenty of good work into him and he’s been in training all season, so it is what it is.

MEETINGOFTHEWATERS

I thought everything went right for him in the race last season, Danny gave him a fantastic ride and coming to the second last I thought ‘here we go’ but he didn’t quite get home. He’s coming here this year in slightly worse form, the National has always been the plan but we thought he’d have run better the last twice. I just don’t see any reason why he’s going to stay better this year but he’s eight now so maybe he will.

MINELLA COCOONER

He’s a Grade One winner, has a lot of experience in big field handicap chases and this has been the plan. He’s been running away in his Grade Ones, running reasonably well and drops back into handicaps now. He’ll enjoy the ground, I think he’ll jump very well and I think he has a huge chance.

GRANGECLARE WEST

His Irish Gold Cup run, splitting Galopin Des Champs and Fact To File, must be the best single piece of form in the race. It obviously means he has no secrets from the handicapper, but he needed the run the last day to qualify for Aintree and two-and-a-half miles on heavy ground wouldn’t be his thing.

He’s a Presenting, loves good ground, should stay and while he has plenty of weight, I think Brian Hayes could get a good tune out of him.

APPRECIATE IT

I rode him work last week. I was second on him in the John Durkan splitting Fastorslow and Galopin Des Champs and last week I was thinking ‘how has this horse not won an open Grade One?’

Obviously he blew apart a Supreme Novices’. He is 11 but he has those big runs in him but the trip is the question mark. He seems to have had his best runs at two-and-a-half or two miles six.

On this good ground, if he gets into a rhythm, he’s a fabulous jumper and I can see him crossing the Melling Road hard-held. What happens after that, who knows?

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

