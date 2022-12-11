Patrick Mullins still feels Chapeau De Soleil is “a very good horse” despite his defeat at Fairyhouse last Sunday.

Susannah Ricci’s charge was favourite for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper at Cheltenham going into his Rules debut but was beaten by Better Days Ahead after giving his rider a testing time. Speaking on this week’s Mullins It Over Podcast, Patrick said: “He gave me a very hard time. It’s strange I rode him in a schooling race at Thurles and he didn’t hang at all. He went to the start at Fairyhouse and he didn’t hang at all. Then the tapes went back, no one went on and my fellow had won a point-to-point, I’d ridden him in a schooling race, so I said I’d make the running. “After about ten strides he started hanging. I had my stick in the right hand and because we were making the running and there was no inside rail for a fair way I pulled it through to the left and just about got him around the first bend and from there he’s hanging out the whole way.

Mullins It Over Podcast - Fairyhouse reflections and the return of Energumene & Galopin des Champs