Patrick Mullins: Gaelic Warrior in fantastic form for John Durkan clash with Inothewayurthinkin and Fact To File

Top amateur jockey Mullins galloped into the history books when riding the son of Walk In The Park to victory in the Aintree showpiece for his father, Willie, back in April and they team up again as part of a seven-strong attack on the race from the Closutton yard.

Mullins has been riding the Stewart and Sadie Andrew-owned eight-year-old in work this week and is hoping for a positive showing, but with the two miles, three and a half-furlong trip on the short side for the National winner, his rider expects the class horses to come to the fore at Punchestown.

"To me, this is the race of the season so far and there won't be a better race all season - a bit like last year," Mullins told Sporting Life.